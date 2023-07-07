The case against suspended Chief Magistrate, Desmond Nair has been postponed to November to allow him to make representations asking the court to have the matter withdrawn.

Nair made a brief appearance at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Friday. He is accused of allegedly accepting a R200 000 home security system from Bosasa in 2016.

He faces a corruption charge. This for allegedly accepting a bribe from Bosasa in 2016.

It’s alleged that the controversial company paid around R200 000 for security updates at Nair’s home.

State Prosecutor, Bheki Manyathi told the court that Nair will make representations on why he should not be prosecuted.

The representations will be based on the testimony of two state witnesses in Nair’s misconduct hearing that was before the magistrate’s commission.