Husband and wife ,Glen and Vida Rafferty, shot dead on their farm at Normandien near Newcastle Saturday night by unknown attackers

The community of Newcastle is reeling from the death of a farming couple from the Normandien area in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

It is believed Glen and Vida Rafferty were returning to their farm on Saturday night when they were attacked and killed.

KwaZulu-Natal police are yet to confirm the details around the incident. Chairman of the KwaZulu-Natal Growth Coalition’s Newcastle chapter- Johan Pieters- says the issue of farm safety has been an ongoing one.

“News broke this morning (Sunday) and we have received information that a couple was brutally killed on their farm when they arrived back from Newcastle. That’s the information we have received this morning and that their vehicle was taken. Safety has always been a discussion point when farmers have discussions on what’s happening on their farms so at the end we need to have a look at more safety and security on farms for farmers.”

Pieters says the double murder has come as a blow to the tight-knit farming community.

“It’s a very cold morning here in Newcastle so I think most of the community is still waking up and the news will spread very quickly. I see our local press are on the news and the community is very saddened by this news. It’s a well-known couple in this community and we all very very saddened about it.”

Bikers against farm murders

On Saturday bikers against farm murders embarked on a mass ride to the Union Buildings in Tshwane, Gauteng to take a stand against gender-based violence, racism, and farm murders.

White crosses and roses were laid at the lawns of the Union Buildings, paying tribute to farmers who have lost their lives violently.

The bikers embarked on a 50km mass ride Saturday morning before making their way to the seat of government.

In the video below the bikers speak to SABC News