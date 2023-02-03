One of the country’s think tanks, the Centre for Development and Enterprises, says South Africa is in crisis because President Cyril Ramaphosa does not have the courage to confront his opponents.

The centre’s analysis comes ahead of Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address on Thursday next week.

It has questioned Ramaphosa’s ability to lead the country out of multiple crises.

The centre’s executive director Ann Bernstein says Ramaphosa is no longer a credible leader because he has put his party above the country.

“Make those decisions and you lead in your own party, and if necessary, take some hard decisions and confront your opponents. We can’t get anywhere and that’s exactly what has happened and the strategy that ANC unity is a paramount strategy for the president, rather than what the country needs, is one of the main reasons why South Africa is in fact in trouble,” says Bernstein.

