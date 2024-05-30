Counting ongoing in N Cape as 84% of Voting Districts declared

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Northern Cape says one of the achievements in the provincial election is to get the ANC below 50%.

DA Provincial Leader Harold McGluwa says the party remains confident that it will get more votes from districts in their traditional stronghold.

“As the Democratic Alliance, we are confident that we will see better stats up here. We believe that the total votes cast will be more than 300 turnaround by 300. We are confident that there is a number of VDs outstanding for the Democratic Alliance in Dawid Kruiper and the ZFM district and the Frances Baard in the stronghold of the DA.

“So we are looking at close to 30% prediction today at 8 o’clock and we still be living that things will change there. We see the ANC is below 50% in the province and that is what we want and that is what we work for in the province to get them below 50%,” says Gluwa.

Lines starting to form at Rosedale in Upington ahead of the opening of voting stations. More than 650K people registered to vote in the province. #SABCNews #elections2024 pic.twitter.com/6pqbAI2f4f — Ulrich Hendriks (@UlrichHendriks) May 29, 2024

Patriotic Alliance

Meanwhile, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) in the Northern Cape says its performance in the provincial election took them by surprise.

The PA is the fourth on the party leaders’ board with votes for seats in the provincial legislature.

With 680 of the 730 voting districts have already been declared their results in the province.

John Taolo Gaetsewe district, an EFF and ANC stronghold, is still outstanding.

“The PA’s Provincial Chairperson Cape Renate Benjamin says we are very happy with the results. We did not expect such a beautiful number. The voter turnout is a bit worrying. If we look at the voting districts that are still outstanding I don’t think it’s gonna lift it up too much for us, because it’s the JTG and we don’t really have a very big stronghold there. But we are waiting for Sol Plaatjie for the outstanding VDs.”

