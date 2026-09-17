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Councillors’ Corner#8| ActionSA’s Singh briefs on Newcastle’s Ward 25

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  • SABC News
Lebo Tshangela

More than 136 000 candidates have been certified to contest ward, PR, and independent councillor positions in the November 4 Local Government Elections.

In this week’s edition of Councillors’ Corner, Digital News producer Lebo Tshangela speaks to ActionSA’s Ward 25 Councillor in KwaZulu-Natal’s Newcastle Local Municipality, Shailendra Singh.

His ward, which covers areas such as Newcastle Central, Fairleigh and Siyahlala, faces rapid urban expansion, severe infrastructure decay and slow housing upgrades.

Singh says, “There are a lot of challenges that we face with service delivery; we have potholes, we have sewage collapses. It’s mainly infrastructure that is of concern to us and the biggest issue at the moment is lack of funding to enable us to rectify all these situations.”

The conversation with Shailendra Singh below:

Related: Councillors’ Corner #1 | DA’s Jonker accounts for Joburg’s Ward 88

Related: Councillors’ Corner #2 | PA’s Daniels accounts for Cape Town’s Ward 56

Related: Councillors’ Corner #3 | ANC’s Nkukane accounts for Sol Plaatje’s Ward 15

Related : Councillors’ Corner #4 | FF+’s Louw accounts for Modimolle’s Ward 5

Related: Councillors’ Corner#5 | EFF’s Ramaphoko accounts for Seshego’s Ward 13

Related: Councillors’ Corner #6 | ANC’s Motha accounts for Mkhondo’s Ward 14

Related: Councillors’ Corner#7 | IFP’s Govender briefs on uMhlathuzi’s Ward 26

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