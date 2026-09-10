Councillors’ Corner#7 | IFP’s Govender briefs on uMhlathuzi’s Ward 26

Campaigning for the November 4 Local Government Elections (LGE) has reached fever pitch as major political parties, including the African National Congress (ANC), the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), officially launched their manifestos to woo voters.

In this week’s edition of Councillors’ Corner, our Digital News producer Lebo Tshangela is in conversation with Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Ward 26 Councillor in KwaZulu-Natal’s uMhlathuze Local Municipality, Ray Govender.

This ward, which covers suburbs such as Brackenham and Aquadene, suffers from unplanned water outages and frequent sewer failures.

Govender says he serves his community amid the municipality’s financial constraints.

“We are facing an infrastructure problem, where municipalities are not being funded, or their funds are not coming through.”

The conversation with Ray Govender below:

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