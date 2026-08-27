Councillors Corner#5 | EFF’s Ramaphoko accounts for Seshego’s Ward 13

Local Government Elections are officially approaching, bringing an end to the five-year terms of municipal councillors on November 2.

In this week’s edition of Councillors Corner, our Digital News producer Lebo Tshangela speaks with the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Ward 13 Councillor in Limpopo’s Polokwane Local Municipality, Mongatane Ramaphoko.

Ramaphoko’s ward, which primarily covers areas within Seshego such as the informal settlement of Juju Valley and Mporele, is plagued with water and sanitation challenges due to ageing infrastructure.

He outlines the challenges that the residents are facing: “Our people don’t have land; that is, our people do not have dignity because they are not working, they do not have shelter to live, some of them have been on the housing database from 1999.”

The conversation with Mongatane Ramaphoko below:



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