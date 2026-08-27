Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Councillors Corner#5 | EFF’s Ramaphoko accounts for Seshego’s Ward 13

  • Image Credits :
  • Sibusiso Biyela
Lebo Tshangela

Local Government Elections are officially approaching, bringing an end to the five-year terms of municipal councillors on November 2.

In this week’s edition of Councillors Corner, our Digital News producer Lebo Tshangela speaks with the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Ward 13 Councillor in Limpopo’s Polokwane Local Municipality, Mongatane Ramaphoko.

Ramaphoko’s ward, which primarily covers areas within Seshego such as the informal settlement of Juju Valley and Mporele, is plagued with water and sanitation challenges due to ageing infrastructure.

He outlines the challenges that the residents are facing: “Our people don’t have land; that is, our people do not have dignity because they are not working, they do not have shelter to live, some of them have been on the housing database from 1999.”

The conversation with Mongatane Ramaphoko below:

Related: Councillors Corner #1 | DA’s Jonker accounts for Joburg’s Ward 88

Related: Councillors Corner #2 | PA’s Daniels accounts for Cape Town’s Ward 56

Related : Councillors Corner #3 | ANC’s Nkukane accounts for Sol Plaatje’s Ward 15

Related : Councillors Corner #4 | FF+’s Louw accounts for Modimolle’s Ward 5

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News