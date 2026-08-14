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Councillors Corner | ANC’s Nkukane accounts for Sol Plaatje’s Ward 15

  • Image Credits :
  • Sibusiso Biyela
Lebo Tshangela

With 82 days to go before millions of South Africans head to the polls, municipal councillors across the country are wrapping up their five-year terms.

In this week’s edition of Councillors Corner, our Digital News producer Lebo Tshangela speaks with the African National Congress’s Ward 15 Councillor in the Northern Cape’s Sol Plaatje Municipality, Thapelo Nkukane.

Nkukane, whose ward serves areas such as Phomolong and the Solomon Mahlangu area, reflects on his tenure, which has been plagued by the ongoing sewage crisis.

He says, “Amongst the challenges that are painful is the issue of sewage; I would not want to apportion that one to my ward alone because I think we are in a crisis now in Sol Plaatjie…It is a serious problem; most of our pump stations are working temporarily, and they shut down.”

The conversation is below:

Related: Councillors Corner | DA’s Jonker accounts for Joburg’s Ward 88

Related: Councillors Corner | PA’s Daniels accounts for Cape Town’s Ward 56

 

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