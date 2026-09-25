Councillors’ Corner #9 | ANC’s Mosala accounts for Mangaung’s Ward 11

Political parties and independent candidates signed the Electoral Code of Conduct on Wednesday, paving the road to November 4 Local Government Elections.

The code is vital to ensuring that all 136 790 certified candidates have an equal, safe opportunity to campaign.

In this week’s edition of Councillors’ Corner, Digital News producer Lebo Tshangela speaks to the African National Congress’s (ANC) Ward 11 Councillor in the Free State’s Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality, Theodorah Mosala.

Her ward, which covers areas such as Turflaagte in Bloemfontein, faces localised infrastructure backlogs and service delivery delays tied directly to the financial crisis of the municipality

Mosala elaborates her ward’s hurdles: “Our main challenges are roads; our roads are dilapidated. In my ward, I don’t have major challenges; the only challenge is where my ward is demarcated, between Ward 6, Ward 7 and Ward 10. The sewage spillages that are coming from the three wards pass through my ward; then, during the winter season, all of us, all the corners of the city, you will find that there are more drip pipe leakages.”

The conversation with Theodorah Mosala below:



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