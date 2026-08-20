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Councillors Corner #4 | FF+’s Louw accounts for Modimolle’s Ward 5

  • Image Credits :
  • Sibusiso Biyela
Lebo Tshangela

As South Africa gears up for the elections, municipal councillors are closing out their 5-year terms. But what have they actually achieved?

In this week’s edition of Councillors Corner, our Digital News producer Lebo Tshangela speaks with the Freedom Front Plus’ (FF+) Ward 5 Councillor in Limpopo’s Modimolle Mookgophong Local Municipality, Marita Louw.

Louw, who represents Roedtan, Vaalwater, and Alma, reflects on the five-year tenure – which has been plagued by infrastructure decay, financial constraints and administrative instability.  

“For me the solutions is to move from a culture of reacting to problems and rather, to move to a culture of planned maintenance and accountability. It is really important that municipalities plan properly.”

Louw’s message to local government is clear: “We must move from a culture of reacting to problems to one of planned maintenance and accountability. It is absolutely critical that municipalities plan properly.”

The conversation with Marita Louw below:

Related: Councillors Corner #1 | DA’s Jonker accounts for Joburg’s Ward 88

Related: Councillors Corner #2 | PA’s Daniels accounts for Cape Town’s Ward 56

Related : Councillors Corner #3 | ANC’s Nkukane accounts for Sol Plaatje’s Ward 15

 

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