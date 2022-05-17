An opposition ward councillor at the Makhuduthamaga Municipality in Jane Furse, Limpopo, is suing the municipality for R30-million, after he was allegedly assaulted by the Speaker Judy Mphelane.

The sole representative of the National Communist Congress, Mosako Maapea, was allegedly tied to a pole with handcuffs. The incident allegedly happened during a council meeting where Maapea was accused of disruptions.

Photos of Maapea being handcuffed to a pole were widely circulated on social media last week. He was allegedly tied and cuffed for several hours by security guards. He allegedly disagreed with some motions being tabled during the council sitting. The disagreements allegedly led to a chaotic situation, thereafter Maapea was handcuffed.

Maapea’s legal representative Advocate Mphafolane Koma says a case of assault has also been opened against the Speaker.

Advocate Koma says, “As a result of this unlawful action, a case of assault has been opened at Jane Furse police station on Friday. We have not yet been informed if the suspect has been arrested or not but a case has been opened at Jane Furse police station.”

Advocate Koma further added that his client has been receiving death threats from anonymous callers.

He says the calls were made after they initiated legal action against the municipality. Municipal authorities were contacted and they refused to comment on the matter.