Orkney court refuses to grant bail to alleged child rapist councillor

A councillor in the Matlosana Local Municipality, Tebogo Sepale, has been denied bail by the Orkney Magistrates’ Court in the North West for allegedly raping young boys.

He is facing 11 charges, which include statutory rape, violation of a child with consent, manufacturing pornographic material, rape and sexual intimidation.

Sepale made a brief appearance at Orkney Magistrate’s Court, having previously abandoned his bail application. Magistrate Benjamin Letsholo denied him bail, saying the defence had failed to provide convincing reasons why Sepale should be granted bail.

“I am not satisfied that exceptional circumstances exist which warrant your release on bail and as the prosecution has correctly said, I’m not going to deal with the second leg of the interest of justice because the inquiry must stop here. The accused bail application is refused. I hand down the judgment.”

The defence lawyer, Lee-David Carolissen, says they are disappointed by the court’s ruling.

“Obviously, I can only speak on behalf of my client who is naturally disappointed regarding the outcome of the case. We had high hopes regarding the success of this application, but that is the benefit and the wonders of our legal system that we are subjected to. Okay, I will discuss the matter further and take instructions from my client regarding a possible appeal.”

NPA spokesperson in the North West, Henry Mamothame, says the prosecution welcomes the ruling.

“The NPA welcomes the judgment by the Orkney Magistrate’s Court, denying Tebogo Sepale bail on his sexual offences charges against two minors. Our focus will now shift to preparing for pre-trial conferencing when the matter appears before the regional court. Investigations are also completed, and we are ready to proceed with the trial. At this stage, we are not ruling out the possibility of adding more charges against the accused.”

The matter has been remanded to January 17 and has been transferred to the Klerksdorp Regional Court.