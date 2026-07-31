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Councillor candidate selection highlights ANC divisions in North West

Flag of the African National Congress.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC News

The ongoing process of selecting councilor candidates has exposed intensified factionalism in the African National Congress (ANC) in the North West. There are allegations of irregularities, fraud and interference from some leaders in the process ahead of the local government elections due in November. The ANC’s leadership in the Ngaka Modiri Molema region has many branches that are yet to select candidates. These ANC members accuse some regional and provincial leaders of imposing their own candidates.

“We are saying, if they want to kill or destroy the ANC, its fine. We are going to help them destroy the ANC on the 4th of November. There are allegations that there are comrades or leadership that change the packages when they have been submitted at the office of the ANC. This has been done by factions within the ANC in Ngaka Modiri Molema.”

RELATED VIDEO | ANCYL in NW bemoans irregularities in councillor candidates selection

 

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