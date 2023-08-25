The Council for Medical Schemes says it is deeply disturbed by allegations of billing and other alleged fraudulent activities against hospital group, Mediclinic.

The council says it is yet to receive a formal complaint, but sees the allegations in a serious light.

In a statement, the Council for Medical Schemes, says its concern stems from the possibility that medical scheme member’s funds may have allegedly been acquired by Mediclinic hospitals through fraudulent means.

The council says it has always championed an industry free of fraud, waste, and abuse.

It has encouraged medical scheme members to report any suspicious activity.