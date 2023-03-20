Cosmo City is peaceful on Monday as people are going on with their everyday business.

A SAPS vehicle stopped on South Africa Road, the main road of Cosmo City, to remove a tyre that was thrown onto the road by three young men.

The officer says they never face any serious protest issues at Cosmo City.

This is amid the national shutdown called for by the EFF to protest rolling blackouts. The party is also calling for the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa from office.

Meanwhile, police top brass will provide an update on deployment plans for today.

#sapsHQ #MediaAlert #SAPSNPC Gen Masemola and Police Minister Gen Cele and Deputy Minister Mathale to provide an overview of first 48 hours of law enforcement deployments in response to the 20 March protest.

Date: 20 March 2023

Time: 06:00

Venue: Author Bloch Park; Mayfair JHB

NP pic.twitter.com/yM1RBfMvdP — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) March 20, 2023