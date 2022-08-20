Cosatu in KwaZulu-Natal has warned that crime will not be curbed if government does not boost the visibility of police in various areas of the country.

The labour federation protested outside the South African Police Service’s headquarters in Durban on Friday.

When the Police Minister Bheki Cele released the latest quarterly crime statistics in Pretoria he noted that murder and rape had remained high in uMlazi south of Durban and Plesseslaer in Pietermaritzburg.

Cosatu’s Provincial Chairperson Phumlani Duma says communities should see police for them to feel safe

“These are mothers and sisters of the nation, we strongly believe with them being protected, children will grow up in families where there is a mother and the father and we also believe that men actually need to protect women.

And we have said we concur with president of the republic when he said, if you are silent when you see an abuse of a woman in the area, you yourself, are equally committing a crime and you must also be held to account in terms of the law processes.”

In the video below, Police Minister Bheki Cele presents the quarterly crime statistics:

Police Minister Bheki Cele announced on Friday that murder increased in the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year.

Six thousand four hundred and twenty-four people were killed by other persons in the period from April first to the end of June this year.

This is an increase of 664 more people murdered, compared to the same period last year, when the country was placed under COVID-19 Lockdown levels one and two.

Briefing the media on the latest crime stats in Pretoria, Cele says the murder figures were extremely worrying.