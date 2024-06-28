Cosatu wants ANC ministers in employment-related departments

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition and the Department of Employment and Labour are key portfolios that should be occupied by ANC ministers.

Cosatu’s parliamentary coordinator, Matthew Parks says these departments are key portfolios that have an impact on workers, the economy and working-class communities.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa is reported to have originally decided to give the DA the portfolio of Tourism, instead of Trade, Industry, and Competition.

“We want to see ANC ministers occupy both of these because they will be able to continue and to accept the transformation agenda. They’ll be able to ensure workers’ rights to defend it and that the needs and interests of working-class communities and the needs of the economy and growing the economy and businesses are also catered for as well.”

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to meet DA leader John Steenhuisen this afternoon. The two party leaders will try to find common ground regarding the constitution of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

The parties were this week engaged in a bitter battle of words and exchanging letters.

In their last correspondence, the President indicated that he wanted to complete the negotiations and announce his executive this week.

This afternoon’s meeting is expected to be the make-or-break moment of whether the DA becomes part of the GNU.

The DA has been unhappy with the ANC’s offer of six ministries, which now seems to exclude the Department of Trade and Industry.

But, this deadlock could present an opportunity for the ANC to negotiate with other parties.

The second-largest party had sought to prevent what it termed a ‘doomsday coalition.’

When Steenhuisen meets the President later this afternoon, he will be mindful of this threat to the DA.