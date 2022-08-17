The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has urged workers to stand united in holding government and business leaders accountable instead of fighting against one another.

The federation will embark on a national strike next week Wednesday in response to the ongoing load shedding, fuel price hikes, and escalating food prices.

In the video below, Cosatu’s SG Bheki Ntshalintshali calls on President Ramaphosa to urgently address high fuel prices:

It says the strike also represents a push back by the workers, against the ongoing class warfare directed at them by both public and private sector employers.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says, “We are seeing a situation where this desperation is being used by populist movements all across, not really to focus our anger and energy on those in power. But neighbours are fighting against neighbours based on where they come from.”

“So, that’s really what is at the forefront of this decision, to remind workers that a Zimbabwean and other foreigners and other immigrants are not the source of our problem. That the source of our problems are policymakers and those in power,” adds Pamla.

Below is the full interview with Sizwe Pamla: