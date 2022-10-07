Workers associated with the trade union federation presented a list of requests to a representative of the Western Cape government.

The Cosatu trade union federation has demanded that the government eliminate corruption, create more employment, and address issues in the public health sector.

This comes after Cosatu held a series of rallies around South Africa on Friday.

Malvern De Bruyn, provincial secretary of Cosatu in the Western Cape, said the government must invest to meet the needs of South Africans.

De Bruyn emphasized the debilitating effect that employment losses have on citizens.

“We have assembled here to show our rage, fury, and unified solidarity on behalf of millions of workers and ordinary people against the horrible conditions we are all facing,” he stated.