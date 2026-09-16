COSATU to reconvene National Congress next month

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) says it will reconvene its National Congress in a month following an abrupt adjournment two days early.

The federation was forced to adjourn the congress after affiliate unions refused to submit credentials in retaliation against the suspension of COSATU’s first President Mike Shengange by his union NEHAWU.

COSATU’s executive committee emphasised that the federation’s constitution allows for a congress to be reconvened a month after adjournment.

COSATU’s President Zingiswa Losi says a reconvened congress automatically forms a quorum and can take place with or without the submission of credentials.

“In as much as we were engaging one another the risk of going beyond that and insist on continuing with the congress could have been a possible litigation because you’ve proceeded with a congress that on record does not quorate. It would have been a court argument to then say, they were here but they were not here in the interest of uniting this federation it was important to unite this constitution. The constitution further says, the adjourned congress must reconvene within a month.”