Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) President Zingiswa Losi is expected to lead a march by the trade union federation in Durban on Friday.
The march is part of Cosatu’s nationwide protest against retrenchments and high levels of corruption.
Last week, the federation held a national conference where Losi was re-elected as president.
Cosatu’s march aims to highlight among other things, the outsourcing of work in companies such as the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and the alleged looming retrenchments at the oil refinery Sapref in Isipingo south of Durban.
Cosatu is also calling for the filling of vacant posts in KwaZulu-Natal provincial departments. High levels of corruption are among the concerns expected to be highlighted.
