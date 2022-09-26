The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is set to hold its 14th national elective congress in Midrand, Johannesburg, from Monday until Thursday.

Thousands of members of unions that are affiliated to the labour federation are expected to attend the elective congress which will deliberate issues including the state of organised labour.

Leaders of the African National Congress and the South African Communist Party will address the gathering which will also elect new Cosatu leadership.

Cosatu urges workers to unite and hold leaders accountable

In the video below, Cosatu’s Secretay-General Bheki Ntshalintshali calls on President Ramaphosa to urgently address high fuel prices:

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says, “We are seeing a situation where this desperation is being used by populist movements all across, not really to focus our anger and energy on those in power. But neighbours are fighting against neighbours based on where they come from.”

“So, that’s really what is at the forefront of this decision, to remind workers that a Zimbabwean and other foreigners and other immigrants are not the source of our problem. That the source of our problems is policymakers and those in power,” adds Pamla.

Below is the full interview with Sizwe Pamla: