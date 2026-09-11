COSATU says preparations for 15th National Congress on track

Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) says preparations to host its 15th National Congress at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand from the 14th to the 17th of September are on track.

The union says it expects 1 800 delegates to be in attendance including members from its 16 union affiliates.

The Congress will see the election of the new leadership who will be tasked with taking the resolutions and the agenda of the working class forward.

COSATU General Secretary Solly Phetoe says all systems are in place for the federation’s 15th National Congress, which gets underway next Monday. pic.twitter.com/XCOycg3jEu — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 11, 2026

COSATU’s Solly Phethoe says discussions and debates at the congress will include threats to the tripartite alliance, cost-of-living pressures facing workers and measures to strengthen collective bargaining in the country among other.

Phethoe adds, “We are ready to welcome and accept about 1820 delegates, we will also be having international guests, in terms of our program. The ANC, SACP, Sanco will be giving a message of support but also some of the international guest particularly from the ITUC, the WFTU will also be delivering a message of support to this congress. We will be dealing with challenges that are facing workers we will be dealing with issues in terms of the labour relations act in terms of protecting workers.”

Video | COSATU holds briefing on its Central Executive Committee achievements