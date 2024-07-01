COSATU says cabinet a bit too large

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) has expressed concern with the size of the newly announced cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The trade union federation and ANC’s alliance partner has however sent well wishes to newly appointed cabinet members.

Ramaphosa announced his cabinet last night, following a string of engagements with several opposition parties, to form the Government of National Unity (GNU).

The GNU is made up of 11 political parties namely the ANC, DA, PA, IFP, GOOD, PAC, FFP, UDM, Al Jama-ah, Rise Mzansi and the UAT.

The President says the incoming government will prioritise rapid, inclusive and sustainable growth and the creation of a more just society by tackling poverty and inequality.

COSATU Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks says, “We wish them well, we hope they’ll succeed, we need them to succeed. I think that’s the most critical thing. There are some things we were happy with to an extent, and some things we would have preferred otherwise, including that the cabinet is a bit too large and we have [too many] deputy ministers.

But I think for us, we have a bit of a doubt, and we’ll be there to hold them accountable. We’ll be there to assist where they need help. But really, society does need government to move with great speed to address many challenges.”

Meanwhile, the South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) has voiced its strong objection to the Democratic Alliance (DA) heading the Ministry of Basic Education.

DA MP Siviwe Gwarube has been appointed to the position.

SADTU spokesperson is Nomusa Cembi has expressed concerns about the DA’s education policies and what they call the party’s anti-trade union stance.

“Historically we’ve never been on good terms with the DA, because the DA, its policies have been anti-trade union. For a long time, the DA did not believe that trade unions have a right to exist. They’ve always made statements that SADTU- for all the problems that are there in the education sector, they always put them on SADTU’s doorstep.

They always accuse us of opposing the education in this country, of being in charge of education, and of controlling the Department of Education and the ministers and all.”