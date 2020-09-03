The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) has reiterated its call for corrupt political leaders to be dismissed immediately.

This follows the African National Congress (ANC) NEC resolving that those involved in corruption step aside from their official positions and face disciplinary action.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers NEC outcomes:

COSATU President Zingiswa Losi was addressing economic challenges facing the country at a Chatham House webinar briefing.

The federation is also calling for massive dedicated financial support for sectors that are battling under the current COVID-19 crisis, especially the tourism sector.

“We need clear political leadership in the fight against corruption. This must include the immediate dismissal of any political barrier or office manager that is implicated in corruption. The attachment of their assets and the speedy prosecution and incarceration. That is why we are calling on government to establish rapid responses that are anti -corruption like your anti- corruption courts on the model like what we had in South Africa during the 2010 World Cup,” adds Losi.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said government will soon be equipped with all the necessary resources to make sure that the monies stolen through COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) tenders are recovered.

He told a virtual media briefing, as he was giving the outcomes of this past weekend’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, that corruption will not be tolerated.