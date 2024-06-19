Cosatu plans to discuss salary increase of MPs with Ramaphosa

Reading Time: 1 minute

Cosatu in Parliament says it plans to have some discussions with President Cyril Ramaphosa and members of the incoming executive around the annual increase of Members of Parliament and other public representatives.

Earlier this year, the President approved by 2.5% increment across the board for public representatives including members of the provincial legislatures.

New MPs will be earning about R1.27 million annually or R100 000 a month.

Cosatu’s Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks says, “We think we do need to have a discussion at some stage. Hopefully, soon and definitely before the next increase which will be due next year. What is the proper level of remuneration for members of parliament, members of the executive in particular, premiers, executive mayors, because at times government pleads poverty and says they cannot afford to pay nurses, teachers police officers, cleaners and security guards. At times politicians across the political party lines, especially some of the opposition parties which now find themselves on the journey anew have complained about the wage bill. We think we need to shift resources to those who earn the least, the nurses, the police officers, the defence personnel, the home affairs staff, the security guards, the cleaners and so forth.”