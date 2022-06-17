Labour federation COSATU is holding demonstrations in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, against the recent fuel price hikes, high cost of living, unemployment and poverty.

The union is marching from Curries Fountain to the Marine Building in the city center this morning, where a memorandum will be handed to government officials.

COSATU’s provincial secretary Edwin Mkhize says, “We’ll be moving from here to the Marine Building with a motorcade. We will take some time on the road while demonstrating. Then, at the Marine Building we will picket for about two hours and hand over the memorandum. Today is not a strike or a stay away. But we need to send a warning shot to government on the rising cost of fuel which is the main grievance that we are raising.”

Fuel price June increase

The Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced jointly that they will approach the National Assembly for an extension of the reduction in the general fuel levy until the 2nd August 2022.

The Department of Energy announced that the petrol price increased by R2.43 cents per litre and diesel by between R1.07 and R1.10 in June.

Wholesale illuminating paraffin increased by R1.56 per litre.

Government said it will also take further measures to help reduce fuel prices in a more sustainable manner.

Youth unemployment issue

Statistics relating to young people in South Africa pertain to high unemployment. The jobless rate has soared above 60% for those aged between 15 and 24 and it stands at 42% for those aged 25 to 34.

That means at least one out of every two young people can’t find a job.

A look at youth unemployment:

