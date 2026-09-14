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COSATU gears up for its 15th National Congress

  • [FILE] COSATU flag
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Tshimangadzo Ntsumbedzeni

The Congress of South African Trade Unions’ (COSATU) 15th National Congress will take place at a time when workers are grappling with an escalating cost of living.

This is in the midst of high inflation and staggering unemployment rates.

One thousand eight hundred delegates from 16 COSATU-affiliate unions are expected to vote for the labour federation’s leadership at the congress, which will start in Midrand, Johannesburg, this Monday.

COSATU national spokesperson Zanele Sabela says, “Certainly we will discuss the state of the federation, the unions that are affiliated to COSATU, and also the conditions that workers are facing with this economy of ours literally being stagnant.”

“[Economy] growing only at 1% for more than a decade, and unemployment being at 43.8%. And everything else that workers are facing, especially with the changing world of work, gig and platform workers are the ones that are facing the most exploitative conditions.”

PODCAST |  COSATU gears up for15th National Congress:

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