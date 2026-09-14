COSATU congress coming at critical time for mining sector: NUM

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says COSATU’s 15th National Congress convenes at a critical time, when mineworkers face retrenchments due to a multiplicity of issues, such as a stagnant economy, use of automation, depletion of reserves and falling commodity prices.

The Deputy General- Secretary of NUM, Phillip Mankge, says these frailties require the union federation to review South Africa’s policy direction, with a view to encourage economic growth and sustain jobs in the mining sector.

About 1 800 delegates are gathered in Midrand, Johannesburg, to debate and review current economic pressures, political strategy and to elect new leadership that will guide the federation for the next four years.

Video: COSATU | Delegates from 16 affiliate unions expected to vote for labour federation’s leadership

The NUM is COSATU’s second largest affiliated union by membership, behind public sector union NEHAWU.

“We must appreciate the fact that a conference is a festival of ideas at the forefront of issues. It should address the policy direction of this country. I think, as workers, we have identified some loopholes in many of the country’s policies. We are dealing with many labour law amendments that are not favourable to workers. Those are some of the issues that are at the forefront of this congress. When we discuss these issues, we must always, at every opportunity, put the interests of workers first. The issue of retrenchment in our country is very much rife from corner to corner. When we move around, we hear that mines are closing down. They are placing mines under care and maintenance. Liquidation is rife.”

Video: 1 800 delegates from 16 affiliate unions expected to vote for COSATU’s leadership