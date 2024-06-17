Cosatu concerned about the inclusion of DA in GNU

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Labour Federation Cosatu has expressed concern about including the DA in the newly-formed Government of National Unity (GNU).

The GNU comprising the DA, IFP and PA was formed after the ANC failed to achieve a 51% majority in last month’s national elections.

Cosatu parliamentary coordinator, Matthew Parks says while the labour federation would’ve preferred a different option, it understands the ANC’s motivation given difficult political and socio-economic circumstances.

“We do remain concerned about the inclusion of the Democratic Alliance, a right wing political party. The DA has voted against all the labour laws in parliament since 1994. It’s election manifesto in these elections campaign spoke about scrapping the labour rights of workers and the minimum wage and for us, as Cosatu, these are non-negotiables and unacceptable proposals. We appreciate that in the declaration of the GNU that the ANC has asserted to respect the rights of workers and the labour laws, as well as the transformation agenda that the country has embarked upon since 1994.”

