Congress of South African Trade Union president, Zingiswa Losi has called on the African National Congress to get its act together, for the betterment of the lives of ordinary South Africans. Losi, says it is time for the ANC to dismantle the factions and ensure that competent people are deployed to government.

January 8 statement I COSATU president Zingiswa Losi gives a message of support:

Losi calls on the ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa not to drop the ball, but make sure that the ANC is restored back to its former glory in society.

Losi was delivering a message of support to the ANC, as it celebrate its 111th birthday in Mangaung, Bloemfontein.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers ANC’s January 8th Statement:



“Workers are saying to the ANC today, dismantle the factions, remove incompetent deployees, unite the African National Congress and rebuild its structures. President we are deeply worried, that whilst workers support the step aside resolution, it appears that we are back tracking on this,” expressed Losi.

Losi called on the ANC led government to deliver on its promises it made to the workers of this country. She says workers are tired of waiting for better pay and better working conditions.

“The ANC needs to get its act together, to win the elections in 2024. Continue with factions and corruption and loadshedding, rising fuel prices, rising unemployment rate, we will struggle to convince workers to vote for the ANC”, warned Losi.