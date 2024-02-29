Cosatu calls on govt to do more to protect workers from inflation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Trade union federation, Cosatu, has called on the government to do more in protecting workers and the economy from inflation, saying the rise in the cost of living coupled with unemployment have taken a heavy toll on workers and their families.

Cosatu held its first 3-day Central Executive Committee Meeting for 2024.

Cosatu General Secretary Solly Phetoe says, “The rise in the costs of living has taken a heavy toll on working-class families, with an 18.65% increase in the electricity tariff in 2023 and a pending 12% increase in 2024. Fuel prices peaked at R25 a litre and the Reserve Bank increased the repo rate by 475 basis points over the past 18 months. (The) government needs to do more to protect workers and the economy from inflation,” says Phetoe.

Cosatu briefing on its CEC meeting outcomes:

