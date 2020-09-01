Cosatu General Secretary, Bheki Ntshalintshali says it is especially concerned about the corruption as it strikes at the heart of workers' livelihoods.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has called for less talk and more action by the African National Congress (ANC) to deal with corruption within its ranks.

The governing party announced on Monday that it will deal with those in its ranks that face allegations, charges, and convictions related to corruption.

Cosatu General Secretary, Bheki Ntshalintshali says it is especially concerned about the corruption as it strikes at the heart of workers’ livelihoods and robs them of much-needed services. He says talk is cheap.

“The ANC has taken a number of policy positions, the question of lifestyle audits, proper deployment, and accountability. Others are even challenging those issues as the right decisions, people who are coming from the ANC now did not struggle to be poor, etc so what is the NEC saying about those particular people. So they have to do more in the ruling party to make sure that people are arrested, people are prosecuted and people are convicted.”

ANC NEC’s stance on corruption

Addressing a post-ANC NEC meeting briefing on Monday ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said the ANC will not tolerate any forms of corruption.

The party decided that ANC cadres, who are formally charged with corruption, will be asked to resign from their positions, immediately.

Ramaphosa said the National Executive Committee has decided that corrupt cadres will not be allowed space to commit such crimes under the watch of the party.

He said even those who are alleged to have been involved in corruption will be called by the Integrity Commission of the ANC to come and explain and if they fail they shall be suspended.

“Cadres of the ANC, who are reported to be involved in corrupt and other serious criminal practices, must go to the Integrity Commission and explain themselves. Those who don’t give an acceptable explanation may be suspended. The NEC also decided that cadres who are convicted of corruption and other serious crimes must resign from leadership positions.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers NEC outcomes: