The 2022 Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) Beach Soccer Championship got underway in Durban on Sunday with defending champions Mozambique losing 5-4 to reigning African champions Senegal.

The tournament is being held in Durban for the second year in a row.

Last year, Mozambique beat Tanzania to win the tournament.

Eight teams in two groups of four each are fighting for the honours in the third edition of the tournament.

The first tournament in Seychelles in 2015 was won by Madagascar, while victory went to Mozambique in last year’s tournament in Durban.

The 2022 tournament is being staged at Durban’s South Beach Arena and this time, fans can attend as the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

Meanwhile, Mozambique lost 5-4 to Senegal on Sunday.

South Africa lost 3-2 against Seychelles in the other opening match of the tournament, while Egypt beat Mauritius 6-3 and Tanzania were beaten 4-2 by Uganda