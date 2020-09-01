The group says it is deeply concerned about the high levels of corruption in the public procurement system.

Civil society group Corruption Watch has written an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni asking them to ensure the speeding up of the process to enact the Public Procurement Bill into law.

The Bill is currently in Parliament for consideration. However, the group says it has loopholes that need to be addressed.

The group says it is deeply concerned about the high levels of corruption in the public procurement system.

Corruption Watch executive director David Lewis says they want government to show decisive leadership in the fight against corruption.

“Corruption Watch and the Public Affairs Institute have this morning (Tuesday) sent an open letter to President Ramaphoa and Minister Mboweni concerning the questions of public procurement. We believe that with the current controversy around the current COVID-19 procurement corruption and the commitment to tighten it up to prevent further corruption there is a golden opportunity to reform the procurement system as a whole.”

