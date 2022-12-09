Chairperson of the Public Service Commission, Prof. Somadoda Fikeni, says corruption has made government lose public confidence.

He has warned that corruption will have what he terms a corrosive impact on South Africa if it is not urgently addressed.

Fikeni says corruption is threatening the strides that have been made and robbing the most vulnerable.

He was speaking on the second day of the commemoration of International Anti-Corruption Day at the University of South Africa (Unisa) in Pretoria.

Fikeni says, “What is the moral code or immorality code of a society where funerals of liberation icons become corruption schemes? What is the moral code or immorality code of a society where corruption goes on an overdrive during the existential crisis of COVID-19? And what is the moral code or immorality code of a society where citizenship and some of the critical permits to be in the country can be sold for R500 as if it’s a clearance sale on a Black Friday?”

VIDEO: Interview with Prof. Somadoda Fikeni: