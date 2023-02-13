Violence monitoring expert Mary de Haas says it might be difficult for the police to investigate the gunning down of rapper Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA, and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane because of allegations that crime intelligence has some corrupt officials.

The two were shot and killed in Durban on Friday night.

AKA’s family confirmed that the rapper’s body has arrived in Johannesburg.

De Haas says the police have a mammoth task at hand.

“I can’t stress strongly enough that this all goes back to crime intelligence. Ordinary people know where the hitmen are; the police see this as a serious problem. But, crime intelligence, as the Zondo Commission has made absolutely clear, is riddled with corruption and nothing has been done to address it. They are supposed to thoroughly investigate. It’s not rocket science, that’s their job.

