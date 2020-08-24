Democratic Alliance’s (DA) interim leader, John Steenhuisen says corrupt African National Congress (ANC) members must be jailed, not given a harsher slap on the wrist. Steenhuisen was responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s letter to ANC members on Sunday.

In the seven-page letter, Ramaphosa raised a number of issues and took a hard line on corruption. He conceded that the governing party is deeply implicated in the country’s corruption problem. Steenhuisen says the country requires less talk from Ramaphosa and more action.

“Not once is there any mention of the independent, decisive, and urgent investigation and prosecution of party or cabinet members as part of his so-called ‘turning point in our fight against corruption. This letter is nothing more than a word salad when President Ramaphosa has demonstrated, most recently, that corrupt cadres continue to be rewarded within his party, and not removed from their positions and punished in accordance with the law of the country. Simply means that this letter is going to amount to nothing more than words in a piece of paper and will mean that corrupt cadres will receive just a slap of the wrist instead of being investigated, prosecuted, and jailed.”

👇👇👇👇 A letter to ANC Membership from ANC President @CyrilRamaphosa 🖤💚💛 pic.twitter.com/UyE4Mv1MvX — Nonceba Mhlauli (@NoncebaMhlauli) August 23, 2020

Earlier the DA called on President Ramaphosa to immediately release final investigation reports by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) related to several land reform corruption cases.

This follows reports that a high-ranking ANC official in the Eastern Cape allegedly gave a friend a state farm as a gift.

The party says the previous farmer was suddenly told he was occupying the land illegally. It says it is another indication of how corruption and patronage are impeding land reform.