Eskom’s outgoing CEO André de Ruyter says despite significant control measures being implemented, corrupt activities continue at the power utility.

Eskom’s board and senior management have appeared before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

De Ruyter says there has been a lack of support from law enforcement agencies to assist with clamping down on corruption.

“The corruption in coal also continues today. We have implemented significant control measures to improve the monitoring of coal. This corruption is entrenched. I found myself in a regrettable position to approach private donors to run an intelligence operation to gather intelligence on this corruption due to a lack of support from our law enforcement agencies. I have to, however, commend the steps that have been taken of late under the auspices of the NCCC that was established by the President.”

Eskom Board briefs SCOPA on its remedial actions since the last oversight visit

National security

Eskom’s load shedding poses a significant threat to South Africa’s national security. According to the Institute for Security Studies and the Cash-in-Transit Association of South Africa, who spoke at a National Press Club dialogue on the current rolling blackouts, the prevalence of certain crimes has increased due to Eskom’s high levels of load shedding.

The ISS’s Gareth Newham says murder, car hijackings and burglaries have shown a sharp increase.

“What we have seen for example is the increase in murder since 2012. And very big increases in vehicle hijackings with 10 000 hijacked in twelve and last year about 20 000. The networks are committing crimes such as car and truck hijacking, robberies, and so on. And it is properly being addressed by the police. And the criminals are taking advantage of situations like load shedding.”