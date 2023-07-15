The Department of Justice and Correctional Services says it cannot apply a blanket approach to parole for aged prisoners.

This follows the call by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for all inmates over the age of 60 and who are serving life sentences to be paroled.

The South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights (SAPOHR) has also criticised the suggestion.

The department reasoned that it could not just release hardened criminals onto the streets.

EFF MP, Vusi Khoza says, “The Minister of Justice, and Correctional Services complained that South African prisons are overcrowded by 44.43%. When we asked him what is it that needs to be done to alleviate overcrowding in prisons, he didn’t seem to have an answer. Hence we came up with this proposal that says why don’t we look at various categories of prisoners, with a view of paroling them, so that we can decongest the prisons.”

