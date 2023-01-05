Correctional Services says errant officials have no place in the department. This comes after the arrest of a Correctional Services official, as well as four other people, including the daughter of one of the suspects, at the Vanrhynsdorp prison on the Cape West Coast.

They were arrested for possession of more than R1 million worth of drugs.

This came to light following a raid at Pollsmoor Prison in Cape Town, where department officials confiscated dagga, cellphones, and sharp objects.

Correctional Services Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says, “Errand officials have no place in Correctional Services. And when we find you acting against the gospel of corrections, you will have to be removed, and have to be prosecuted. Hence, as the department, we will be following this case quite closely, and we do hope that it will send a message even to others who could be considering joining this particular gang because it is disturbing when law enforcement officers engage themselves in this.”

VIDEO | Correctional Services clarifies prison warder arrest:

‘Court appearance’

The suspects, including a Correctional Services official, appeared in the Vanrhynsdorp Magistrate’s Court on Thursday following an R1 million drug bust.

Police spokesperson, Andre Traut, says two of the suspects were arrested on the N7 between Vanrhynsdorp and Klawer when their car was stopped. He says this led them to Vanrhynsdorp where they arrested the Correctional Services official and her daughter.

“This arrest and the subsequent investigation led various SAPS units and Provincial Traffic to an address in Vanrhynsdorp where a 41-year-old female and her 20-year-old daughter were arrested with mandrax tablets and tik valued at more than R1,2 million and cash to the valued of R17 800, believed to be the proceeds of drug trafficking.”