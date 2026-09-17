Correctional Services head to appear before Madlanga Commission

The Correctional Services National Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale is expected to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on Thursday morning.

He is expected to account for the administration and functioning of the country’s correctional services.

This includes measures to address security concerns and dealing with allegations that syndicates or gangs have infiltrated correctional facilities and operations.

Thobakgale is expected to give evidence on how the Department of Correctional Services is administered and how it deals with challenges affecting the country’s correctional facilities.

His appearance before the Commission could provide insight into the department’s systems for maintaining security, preventing the smuggling of contraband and dealing with allegations of criminal activity involving officials and inmates.

The Commission is also expected to examine whether weaknesses within the correctional system have contributed to broader challenges in the criminal justice system.

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