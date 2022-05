South Africa has recorded 8 920 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 3 871 085. This increase represents a 23.1% positivity rate.

According to the NICD,” The NDoH reports 21 deaths and of these eight occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 100 630 to date.”

Latest SA COVID-19 statistics:

Latest Africa COVID-19 statistics