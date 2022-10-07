The mother of a teenager who was allegedly assaulted at gunpoint in Groblersdal in Limpopo says they have lost hope in the justice system.
This follows another postponement of the case against 50-year-old Cornelius Pretorius, who allegedly assaulted and stomped the 16-year-old teenager after an argument over seasoning salt on June 15 this year.
VIDEO | Case of a man accused of assaulting a teen in Groblersdal postponed to October 14
The accused, made a brief appearance in court and his case has been postponed to next week Friday for the state to provide his lawyer with a docket. The mother of the teenager has expressed disappointment with the court proceedings.
“I am not happy today with what I have seen here in court, I am not happy with the proceeding here in court. I am very much disappointed and confused. I have lost hope from what I saw today. I am not sure about justice anymore.”
VIDEO | Groblersdal assault case postponed three months ago