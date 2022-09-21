Suspended Congress of the People (COPE) councillor and City of Johannesburg chair of chairs Colleen Makhubele dismissed her suspension, saying she does not recognise the structure that has issued the suspension letter.

On Monday, the party’s Gauteng Interim Committee said it took the decision to suspend Makhubele, pending investigations into her misconduct.

However, acting General Secretary Mzwandile Hleko also wrote a letter to Makhubele, ordering her to ignore the suspension letter that Mxolisi Ntobela from the interim structure had signed.

Makhubele says her suspension letter is meaningless.

“You know, I’m really getting tired of responding to Ntate Bloem, and we don’t know what is this structure he has created on the side. Ntate Bloem, and this gentleman, I don’t even know him, my first time really to see him, and maybe second time, because I saw him on TV, swearing at the president, sending people to fix the president. So, I can’t respond to him and whatever letters that they’re sending are meaningless to me, and my work in the council, says Makhubele.

Colleen Makhubele says she’s been suspended by an illegal parallel structure

Here is COPE’s response on my alleged suspension 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/vZGaskmnEp — Colleen Makhubele (@ColleenMakhub) September 20, 2022