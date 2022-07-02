The Congress of the People (COPE), says National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula should restore the dignity of Parliament by acting on all Members of Parliament who are implicated in the Zondo Commission State Capture report.

COPE says its leadership in parliament will lay criminal charges against former State Security Minister and Deputy Minister of Human Settlement, Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo who is also implicated in the final report.

Mahlobo is an African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament.

COPE Spokesperson Dennis Bloem explains that Willy Madisha will lay criminal charges of money laundering and corruption against former Deputy Minister David Mahlobo at the Littleton Police Station in Pretoria on Monday.

“…The Party will also announce our demands to the Speaker of the National Assembly with regards to all implicated members of Parliament in the Zondo Commission report. We are saying it cannot be business as usual. We believe that the dignity and integrity of Parliament must be restored. We will ensure that the Zondo Commission’s recommendations are implemented.” He adds.