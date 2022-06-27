Congress of the People (COPE) has laid charges of corruption against former State Security Agency boss, Arthur Fraser at the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria. The party’s Dennis Bloem says the charges stem from the state capture commission’s recommendations that the Hawks investigate Fraser.

Bloem says Fraser is embroiled in serious allegations and therefore, has a case to answer.

The final part of the state capture report has revealed the abuse of taxpayers’ money on a private intelligence unit called the Principal Agent Network, under Fraser’s watch. There are allegations of massive abuse of the agency’s assets such as the purchase of around 300 vehicles and houses registered in the names of individuals.

“We’re not going to wait for six months or four months as President Ramaphosa is saying we must wait for four months. We want action now. The country is in very serious danger, if the hawks are not acting against this illegal intelligence unit, Principal Agents Network,” says Bloem.

Commission chairperson, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has recommended that Fraser be criminally charged. It’s alleged an investigation into the security principal was previously dropped by former Intelligence Minister, Siyabonga Cwele.

Evidence before the commission found that at least R1.5 billion was unaccounted for between 2012 and 2018.

“There are a lot of people whose names are there and implicated. We are going to follow it up. We’re going to open cases against them. They have abused taxpayers’ money,” Bloem adds.

The party has called on the police to use the state capture report as a basis to investigate all the alleged corrupt activities that Fraser committed during his tenure in government.

VIDEO: Congress of the People lays criminal charges against Arthur Fraser: Dennis Bloem