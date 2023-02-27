The Congress of the People (COPE) say it’s disgusting that President Cyril Ramaphosa is being taken to court to force him to appoint a new South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board.

COPE has called on the President to immediately appoint the board and not wait for the Constitutional Court instruct him to do so.

This comes after non-governmental organisation, Media Monitoring Africa, filed papers in court to force Ramaphosa to appoint the board. The SABC has been without a board for more than four months.

The National Assembly approved the 12 recommended candidates on December the sixth last year.

The National Assembly’s Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa sent the names to Ramaphosa on December the 20th for appointment.

COPE National Spokesperson Dennis Bloem says citizens shouldn’t have to approach courts to force the president to do his job.

“It is disgusting and unacceptable that President Ramaphosa must be instructed by the Constitutional Court or any other court to do his work. Why must citizens approach the Constitutional Court for the president to appoint the new SABC board?,” charges Bloem.

“This is definitely poor leadership from the president of the country. Parliament approved the names of the new board in December 2022. The SABC is without a board since October 2022. Clearly, President Ramaphosa is undermining Parliament and the constitution of the country by delaying this process.”

