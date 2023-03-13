Congress of the People (COPE) is calling on all institutions tasked to investigate the circumstances surrounding the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo to release their reports and findings.

This follows the Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka’s leaked preliminary report on the complaint that Ramaphosa contravened the Executive Ethics Code in exposing himself to a risk of conflict of interest.

Gcaleka found that the allegations made in the complaint were unsubstantiated. Ramaphosa and the complainants have been given ten days to respond before the final report can be released.

COPE’s national spokesperson, Dennis Bloem says it is important for institutions including the Reserve Bank and the Hawks to urgently release their reports.

“It will give the country the assurance that they are not busy with a cover-up scheme for President Ramaphosa. These unnecessary delays create suspicions. The delays of the Phala Phala farm robbery against President Ramaphosa, the head of State, does serious damage to the image of the country. We are saying if President Ramaphosa contravened any laws of the country, then he must be criminally charged and brought before a court of law. And if he has done nothing wrong, then these institutions must clear his name. Nobody is above the law,” says Bloem.

