The Congress of the People (COPE) says President Cyril Ramaphosa must remove Oscar Mabuyane as premier of the Eastern Cape as a matter of urgency.

COPE’s spokesperson, Dennis Bloem says it is clear that Mabuyane is opposed to anyone who is fighting corruption and maladministration.

The call comes after Mabuyane filed papers with the High Court seeking to interdict the SIU probe into maladministration at the University of Fort Hare in which he is implicated in alleged post- graduate qualification fraud.

COPE spokesperson, Dennis Bloem has asked if Mabuyane is hiding anything.

“Oscar Mabuyane must know that whether he is the premier of the Eastern Cape or not, he is not above the law. Nobody is above the law, not even the president of the country, Cyril Ramaphosa. Oscar Mabuyane must be fired, he is an insult to that office.”

Mabuyane taking President, SIU and University of Fort Hare to court:

Meanswhile, ActionSA in the Eastern Cape has raised questions over the manner in which some councillors and officials received their tertiary qualifications.

Mabuyane is challenging President Ramaphosa in court over the SIU investigating how he obtained his qualifications at the university.

ActionSA’s Eastern Cape Provincial Chairperson Athol Trollip says, “There are many unanswered questions about the programme. For example, many councillors in the province studied on this programme. Their studies were paid for by the municipalities, many are bankrupt.”

I received allegations this week that the municipalities were paying for the studying and meals and everything enjoyed by these public officials to SALGA, who then paid the university – but they were being paid different rates to what they were being charged to the municipality. The sooner the matter is investigated by the SIU, the better – especially because there is a current and former premier who have received these post-grad degrees under very dubious circumstances.”

Mabuyane accuses Fort Hare of smear campaign: